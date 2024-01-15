The City of Nampa is working with contractors to help clear snow off residential streets

NAMPA, ID — The City of Nampa's Street Division is still working to clear snow off streets in Nampa after significant accumulation over the weekend.

The city shared on social media, "The City of Nampa Streets team has been working around the clock in two shifts to respond to the snow event we've had recently. We've also activated contractors to help respond to residential areas."

While many of the residential areas have been plowed, there are still SEVERAL more that are being plowed in the coming days. We appreciate your patience as crews work to help clear areas. — City of Nampa (@NampaPIO) January 15, 2024

The city says while some areas have already been plowed, there are still "SEVERAL more" that will be plowed in the coming days, but it will take time.

Residents are asked to remove trashcans from the side of the streets and park in driveways or garages.

Now is a great time to check on neighbors, especially those with medical needs, elderly, disabled, or are a caretaker. Some residents may need assistance in clearing snow off driveways and sidewalks.