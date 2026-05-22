'That bridge can be kinda scary': Neighbors react to Rainbow Bridge design options

NAMPA, Idaho — The Rainbow Bridge has helped neighbors travel through Valley County for more than a century.

But now, the registered historic bridge over the North Fork of the Payette River is set to be replaced.

Two options are on the table. One keeps the new arches straight over the bridge. The other splays them outward.

WATCH: Valley County’s historic Rainbow Bridge is being replaced — and one proposed design has neighbors seeing golden arches

Rainbow Bridge replacement designs revealed | neighbors react

When those renderings hit Facebook, some commenters joked the replacement looked "sponsored by McDonald's."

A poll on the 2C Neighborhood News Facebook page showed the straight arch design winning big, with about three-fourths of respondents in favor.

Either way, the new section of State Highway 55 will see wider shoulders to improve safety. The bridge will have two 12-foot lanes and 14-foot shoulders. On the curves before and after the bridge, those shoulders would widen up to 17 feet.

For Corey Kerensky, that extra space matters.

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"I think as campers get bigger and taller, that bridge might not be sufficient for the future," Kerensky said.

He sells RVs, and says about half of his sales are to first-time buyers — some drivers may be pulling something bigger than they are used to. Kerensky says the current bridge can already feel tight for experienced drivers.

"My biggest concern is when— if I'm taking a wide turn on the Rainbow Bridge, 8.5 ft wide, trying not to hit my right side— and there's a car coming," explained Kerensky.

And even though he has always made it across safely, he says the existing bridge is one of the more stressful parts of the drive.

"I do it all the time, and it's still [sic] the scariest thing that I have to do," said Kerensky.

Georgie, a neighbor browsing campers at the dealership, says the extra room would help her feel more comfortable on the crossing.

"Yes, that'll be nice," said Georgie. "As you're driving, especially in a bigger vehicle, it seems too close, and the sides are really low."

For now, the renderings are giving people something concrete to react to — whether they see a safer bridge, a lost landmark, or a pair of golden arches.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.