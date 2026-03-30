Soaring gas prices not stopping RV, car enthusiasts in Nampa from hitting the road

NAMPA, Idaho — Rising gas prices are pushing up the cost of driving and car camping, but higher prices at the pump are not necessarily keeping road warriors parked.

At Happy Camper RV in Nampa, sales representative Corey Kerensky said Canyon County families are not yet scrapping plans for family trips.

"I just think if you're a camper and you love to take an RV out and enjoy the time with your family, I don't think that the $15 a tank is gonna, you know, deter you from that," Kerensky said.

WATCH: Why rising gas prices aren't stopping Nampa RV and car enthusiasts

Why rising gas prices aren't stopping Nampa RV and car enthusiasts

In more than two decades of selling RVs, Kerensky has watched gas prices rise and fall without seeing demand disappear for campers.

"Until we see gas at, you know, 10 bucks a gallon, I don't think it's gonna, I think that that price of joy is gonna be, it's just going be there," Kerensky said.

RELATED | Meridian's first racing simulator studio brings big-time racing thrills to the Treasure Valley

That same mindset also shows up with car enthusiasts. At Race Club Boise, owner Adam LaBarbera said drivers feel the difference, especially if their cars take premium fuel, but the experience still reigns supreme.

"The joy is so much more than the added cost," LaBarbera said, "Maybe they don't do as many or, or go as far, but still, there's so much more [to be] gained for these types of enthusiasts than I think that it really costs," LaBarbera said.

RELATED | Modern cars, modern problems: College of Western Idaho becomes pipeline for modern car technicians

For now, both Kerensky and LaBarbera said the trips and the drives are still happening.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.