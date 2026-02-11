Modern cars, modern problems: College of Western Idaho becomes pipeline for modern car technicians

NAMPA, Idaho — As the Treasure Valley welcomes new residents, the demand for skilled automotive technicians continues to grow.

The College of Western Idaho in Nampa has emerged as a major training ground for modern automotives, preparing students for careers in an industry where computer systems have largely replaced traditional mechanical work.

CWI Trains Next Generation of High-Tech Auto Mechanics

Modern vehicles may still have engines and wheels, but under the hood, much of the work now happens inside computer systems.

At Lyle Pearson's Mercedes-Benz dealership in Boise, CWI student Jose Martinez demonstrates how diagnosing a problem often starts on a screen, not with a wrench.

This shift has drastically altered what car ownership looks like when something breaks. While some repairs are still possible at home with basic mechanical know-how, they're no longer as simple as they once were.

"I think it would take you a very long time. And it would require a lot of special tools and a lot of knowledge," Martinez said of repairing a modern make vehicle.

That reality is exactly what CWI is preparing students for before they ever step into a service bay.

"So the program is automotive service. They're getting entry-level skills, and then they go into a dealership or an independent shop, and they need mentoring at that point," said John D. Thompson, Department Chair of Automotive Service at CWI.

Even basic systems that drivers rely on every trip— just to abide by the law— now depend on software.

"An inaccurate speedometer, honestly, nowadays with software, software updates, resetting, relearned values. Yeah, it's all computer," Martinez said.

For Martinez, that constant change is part of the appeal.

"These cars are changing every time they come out with a new one. You're constantly learning. There's no two cars are the same," Martinez said.

But for employers, technical ability is only part of what matters.

Keith Burrell / Idaho News 6 Many modern speedometers look much like a digital tablet.

"We also look for the soft skills, which we find the students coming out of CWI are very well equipped with," said Tina Turley, Head of People and Culture at Lyle Pearson Boise.

One answer during a CWI job fair made Martinez stand out immediately.

"Our shop foreman asked him what was the most important thing that he thought was needed in the job, and Jose answered with integrity. Honesty and integrity are one of the two top things that we ask our employees to have," Turley added.

The relationship CWI has with local car dealerships serves as a sort of internship program, allowing students to work part-time in the shop while employers work around school schedules.

