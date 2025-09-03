Snake River Stampede secures spot at Idaho Center despite ownership uncertainty

NAMPA, Idaho — The ownership of the Ford Idaho Center remains up in the air as Nampa city officials consider transferring ownership to the College of Western Idaho, but one thing remains certain: the Snake River Stampede will continue to call the municipal venue home.

The relationship between the Snake River Stampede and the Idaho Center dates back more than 30 years, when Nampa was looking to foster economic growth and the Stampede needed a new venue.

"The Ford Idaho Center became home for the Snake River Stampede in 1992, when the Stampede was looking to rebuild, a kind of falling-apart venue that we had— the old Green Queen on Garrity," explained Clint Child, president of the Snake River Stampede.

The partnership was born out of mutual need. The Stampede gifted their nearly 50-year-old stadium, plus $200,000 to the city to help fund construction of what would become the Ford Idaho Center.

"And then that would start the building here for the Ford Idaho Center that would [ultimately] become an entertainment venue, but also the home for the Snake River Stampede," Child said.

The arrangement created a symbiotic relationship: Nampa wouldn't have the Idaho Center without the Stampede, and the Stampede wouldn't have a home without the City of Nampa.

Contract ensures Stampede's future

As the city explores transferring the venue to CWI, Child emphasized that contractual obligations will protect the Stampede's future at the facility.

"The city's obligated to provide a facility for the Stampede to operate a rodeo, a family-friendly rodeo, which we've done for 110 years," Child said. "So they would have to come up with some other way to do that."

No matter who owns the Ford Idaho Center — whether it remains with Nampa, transfers to CWI, or, in an extreme case, is sold — the Stampede will continue operating there.

Child said CWI has expressed enthusiasm about being part of the Snake River Stampede's future, with potential opportunities to enhance funding for the Idaho Center.

"They're actually excited about that and feel like they could actually help this venue go to the next level, which then helps us as an event, the Snake River Stampede, go to the next level," Child said.

The Snake River Stampede brings a significant economic boost to Nampa every summer and has been operating for 110 years with no plans to stop.

City officials say all options remain on the table, and conversations will continue for several months before a decision is made and a vote is tallied.

