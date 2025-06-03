Snake River Stampede moves to June with record prize money

NAMPA, Idaho — The Snake River Stampede is preparing for its 110th edition with major changes, including a new June date and its highest purse ever at $550,000.

Tons of dirt are being hauled into the Ford Idaho Center as preparations begin for the rodeo that kicks off in just two weeks.

The date change from July was made to prevent competitors from having to choose between multiple top events, as five of the country's top-paying rodeos previously fell within the Stampede's traditional timeframe.

"We looked around and cowboys and cowgirls, the top in the world, cannot be at five places at the same time," Jeff Agenbroad, director of the Snake River Stampede, said.

The June date also strategically positions the Snake River Stampede alongside other local rodeos, with Nampa serving as a central location.

"We won't be surprised if we don't see quite a few of our cowboys and cowgirls make this their home base for that entire week," Agenbroad said.

This arrangement allows competitors to easily travel to nearby rodeos in Mountain Home and Eagle.

The Ford Idaho Center worked for over a year to accommodate the date change. Andrew Luther, Idaho Center general manager, said it "took some creative thinking and working with our partners, but we were able to rearrange the schedule to accommodate."

Rodeo fans can attend the qualifiers for free beginning at 7:30 every morning on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday before the main event begins.

