'More parking than ever before'; Where to find and what to know about the new Eagle Rodeo location

EAGLE, Idaho — We are only weeks away from “the best small town throwdown around” at the Eagle Rodeo, and this year, the board is hopeful access will be easier than in recent years.

"If you are coming up from Eagle, Boise areas, you will go north on Highway 16, just past Firebird, and you will hang a right on Chaparral Road," explained Rodeo Director Matt Woodington. "It's about two and a half miles down Chaparral Road. You won't be able to miss it. We got way more parking than we ever had before. General parking and paid parking will be available as you get closer. Paid parking is ten dollars, cash only."

But for many who may want to have a few drinks at the rodeo, it is encouraged to take a ride-share service.

Woodington added, "We are going to have Starlink available near the front gate. It will be non-password protected. So, people who need to order Uber and Lyft, we encourage that. We don't want people drinking and driving."

Those using rideshare apps are still incentivised, like last year, with one free drink token upon arrival. The rodeo will kick off on Wednesday, June 11, and run through Saturday, June 14.

Tickets are still on sale, but are running out. To avoid scams, the rodeo board says to make sure you buy your tickets from their website.