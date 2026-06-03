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Smoke plume in Nampa is due to a fire department training exercise

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Nampa Police Department
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NAMPA, Idaho — A large column of black smoke rising from a neighborhood in Nampa is due to an ongoing training exercise by the Nampa Fire Department.

The exercise is happening "north of Kohler Lawn Cemetery near 8th St N and 4th Ave N," reports the Nampa Police Department. The public is advised to avoid the area.

Residents should avoid calling 911 regarding the fire.

Nampa Fire tells Idaho News 6 that the training is geared towards new firefighters. Part of the exercise is to prevent the house fire from spreading to a neighboring structure.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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