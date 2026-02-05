Skijoring event overcomes warm weather challenges to debut in Treasure Valley this weekend

NAMPA, Idaho — A unique winter sport combining skiing and horseback riding is coming to the Treasure Valley for the first time this weekend, despite unseasonably warm temperatures creating challenges for organizers.

Skijoring will take place at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, where crews have been working with limited snow due to afternoon temperatures reaching 50 degrees. The event represents the fourth stop out of six for this year's skijor tour.

First Skijoring Event in Treasure Valley Comes Despite Weather Challenges

"This will be enough, and we will build a skijoring course and the event will happen this weekend, and for that we feel grateful," said Brian Gardner, co-founder of Pro Skijor.

Organizers say the snow pile at the venue may look large, but by Idaho standards, it's far less than they're used to working with. The limited supply has required careful handling before construction begins.

"When you're trying to maintain a snow patch, you have to treat it like your most valuable asset. So I've lately joked that you could treat this as if it were a pile of cocaine because to us this has the same street value as that might have," Gardner said.

The warm weather forced organizers to seek additional help locally. Ryan Neptune and his team, who have been making snow at Eagle Island's Gateway Parks, provided extra snow makers to ensure the Nampa event could proceed.

"Ryan and his crew out at Gateway Parks and Eagle have really stepped in and helped us with the snowmaking as well," Gardner said.

The challenging conditions have required changes to the traditional course layout. Organizers plan to shorten and narrow the course while separating lanes for horses and skiers to conserve snow.

"We will still be able to make a course. Will it be the course that we normally like to build? No, we're going to adjust it," Gardner said.

The course design remains flexible as crews work with available materials.

"Building the course is a very fluid process. For us right now, it'd be actually impossible to design that course until we're in the snow cap, actually pushing that snow," Gardner said.

Despite the obstacles, organizers remain confident the event will proceed as planned.

"Yes, it's going to happen. We're going to make it happen," Gardner said.

