This Winter so far is one for the history books, but that isn't stopping a local former pro snowboarder from defying the forecast and making his own Winter wonderland.

The owner of Gateway Parks in Eagle Island State Park, Ryan Neptune, loves snow. “I dream of snow every single day. I love it. I love it. I love it...Snow is magic to me. It makes everything a whole new world.” His goal? To defy Mother Nature and create winter when he wants it.

WATCH HOW THE WEATHER WIZARD MAKES SNOW —

Weather wizard? Meet the pro snowboarder making his own forecast

Of course temperatures have to cooperate, but he has used snow guns and precise timing to make mountains of snow for the Treasure Valley to enjoy.

“I like to take Mother Nature and give her a shot in the arm every once in a while, and that's what's so amazing about what we can do here,” Neptune said.

It's no easy task, especially with how harsh Boise's winter has been. December was the third warmest ever tracked and January is in the top 20 of driest and least amount of snowfall. Despite all this, Neptune still pumps thousands of gallons and creates a snowy space for everyone to enjoy.

“We can blow upward 300,000 gallons in one night,” he said. Neptune still has been able to make massive snow piles and continues to use his snow gun technology to make snow beyond what weather patterns move in.