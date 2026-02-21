Semi-truck catches fire Franklin Boulevard exit in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — Authorities are responding to an incident where a semi-truck caught fire near the Franklin Boulevard exit in Nampa Friday night.

Executive Producer Kelsie Rose is at the scene and saw the semi-truck catch on fire. She says that the Idaho State Police have arrived at the scene of the incident.

WATCH | Police on the scene for semi-truck fire in Nampa—

Semi-truck on fire near Franklin Blvd Exit in Nampa

Rose reports that she saw the truck pull over to the side of the road at 6:50 p.m. with the fire igniting at 6:51 p.m. She says that the Franklin eastbound exit is still moving, and police have only blocked one lane.

The fire lasted about 20 minutes, with it being put out at 7:10 p.m., Rose says.

Idaho News 6 has reached out to ISP and Nampa PD and has not yet heard back.

Idaho News 6 will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton