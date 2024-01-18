Saltzer Health selling or ceasing operations in March

Saltzer Health is announcing it will be selling or closing its doors on March 29th due to financial difficulties.

In a release sent on Thursday, Saltzer Health says it is in active negotiations with other healthcare companies that may be interested in purchasing some operations.

Salzer employs over 400 workers and serves more than 100,000 individuals in Idaho.

Saltzer has served Ada, and Canyon County for 63 years, and was purchased by Intermountain Health just three years ago.

Saltzer will work closely with caregivers and their patients who receive care at Saltzer during this transition to help with continuity of care.

Patients will be contacted and provided information about their options. Patients can also visit the Saltzer website for more information.

