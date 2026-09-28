NAMPA, Idaho — Rising fuel costs are taking a toll on a local business owner and Nampa Fire, where fuel spending has already exceeded the department’s original annual budget.

Jeff Holmes runs a mobile pressure-washing business. He says diesel for his pressure washer costs about $7 a gallon. Its five-gallon tank lasts around three hours, or about $35 per fill. He also says he uses about a gallon-and-a-half of gasoline every hour-and-a-half.

Jeff Holmes and Nampa Fire explain how rising fuel costs are affecting a local business and the department’s budget:

Rising fuel costs push Nampa Fire over its original budget

“The last thing I want to do is pass those expenses on to my customers because everybody’s struggling,” Holmes said.

He says repeat business keeps him busy, but preset contracts can make it difficult to adjust prices when fuel costs rise.

“Because of fuel prices, my income is the same, but the cost of living has gone up," Holmes said. "I have to make more sacrifices, give up more things that I enjoy."

Holmes has also modified a pressure-washing spray gun with valves on each barrel. That lets him switch from soap to rinse without stopping to change tips, saving time and reducing how long he needs to idle his diesel generator.

Nampa Fire had spent $123,127.72 on fuel by September 8, according to figures provided by the district. That was 64% above the $75,000 budgeted through September. The department’s original 2026 fuel budget was $100,000. It was amended to $150,000 using higher-than-expected tax revenue.

Battalion Chief of Logistics Ted Hardy says if fuel costs continue to rise, the district may have to delay station work or fire apparatus purchases. He says emergency readiness remains the priority.

“We may have to push some of that back and make do with some of our aging fleet and equipment, but never at the cost of responding,” Hardy said.

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