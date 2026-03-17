Rising diesel prices threaten Nampa fire budget

NAMPA, Idaho — Diesel prices are climbing toward $5 a gallon in the Treasure Valley, putting fire departments in a difficult position.

The Nampa Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Jed Simpson says the department has no choice but to respond when calls come in, even as fuel costs rise.

WATCH: Nampa Fire Battalion Chief discusses impacts of rising fuel costs

Rising diesel prices could put pressure on Nampa Fire's budget

The department uses several strategies to manage fuel expenses, including purchasing at bulk rates, storing fuel on-site at stations and refueling at commercial stations to help keep day-to-day costs down.

But Simpson acknowledges those measures only go so far.

"Those prices [bulk rates] increase along with the community's fuel prices, and we wouldn't be immune to a spike in prices if they happen," Simpson said.

Nampa Fire plans for fuel costs within a certain range. If diesel rises well beyond that range, Simpson says the department would need to find the money elsewhere.

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"We would have to pare back somewhere else or maybe delay the purchase of a new fire apparatus or something like that to absorb that cost," Simpson said.

Simpson says much of the department's work outside emergency calls still serves a purpose, with crews in the community engaging with the public. But if diesel prices rise enough, he says that non-emergency driving could be reduced.

In a more extreme scenario, Simpson says the department could look at cutting back on non-emergency driving.

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Simpson says emergency readiness remains the department's top priority, and the department keeps its apparatus tanks topped off and ready at all times.

"Our fire apparatus have a fuel tank capacity of 50 gallons, and so we can run them for a while before they need refueled, but as a practice, we never let them get below 3/4 of a tank," Simpson said. "We always keep them topped off and ready to respond and operate for a long period of time before they need refueling."

For now, bulk purchasing and on-site fuel storage may soften the impact. But Nampa Fire says if high diesel prices persist, that pressure could begin showing up elsewhere in the budget.

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