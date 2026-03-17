Idaho's average gas price climbs 10 cents overnight, reaching $3.79/gallon

BOISE, Idaho — The average price of gasoline in Idaho continues to climb as the War With Iran enters its third week, reports AAA.

A month ago, Idaho residents were regularly paying under $3 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, but as of March 17, most Idahoans are paying around $3.79 for the same gallon of gas.

What's even more remarkable is that the average gas price in Idaho rose just 10 cents overnight! In Boise, the average increase amounted to 14 cents over 24 hours.

Idaho is now ranked #11 in terms of gas prices nationwide.

"Crude oil is trading at about $32 per barrel more than a month ago, and that higher cost is making its way down to drivers," says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. "Until crude oil can be safely transported through the Strait of Hormuz, we are going to see intense pressure on the entire supply chain."

Conde claims that average gas prices in California, Washington, and Hawaii will top $5 this week.