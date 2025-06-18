Rick Hogaboam, former Chief of Staff to Debbie Kling, announces run for Mayor of Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — Rick Hogaboam will run to replace his former boss, Debbie Kling, as the Mayor of Nampa.

Hogaboam made the announcement on Monday shortly after Kling publicly stated that she would not seek a third term as the city's mayor. He previously served as a Nampa City Council Member and as the Chief of Staff to Mayor Kling.

A Republican, Hogaboam currently serves as the County Clerk for Canyon County. He ran unopposed for the position in 2024, and his term goes through 2026. If elected, the republican party would be able to nominate potential replacements for the County Clerk position.

Hogaboam has already received endorsements from Mayor Kling as well as Nampa City Council President Bruce Skaug.

"Having worked alongside him on the city council and in other community roles, I trust him to lead Nampa forward," said Skaug.

After praising his deep well of experience at the municipal level, Mayor Kling celebrated Hogaboam's willingness to take the mantle of the city's paramount leadership role, saying, "I am very pleased he is willing to step in to serve our community.”

Hogaboam expressed deep gratitude for Kling's support.

“I consider it an honor to have Mayor Kling’s support. Her leadership over the past eight years has been marked by conviction, civility, and courage. The list of accomplishments is long, and she has set a high bar. I’m honored to have worked in her office, to have her support, and I will do my best — so help me God — to serve the people of Nampa with integrity, humility, and a strong commitment to administrative efficiency and stewardship.” - Rick Hogaboam

Candidates may file to run for Mayor of Nampa between August 25, 2025, and September 5, 2025. Election Day takes place on November 4, 2025.