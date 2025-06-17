Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling announces she won't run for third term

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling announced this week that she will not seek a third term in the upcoming 2025 election.

Kling, who has served as Nampa's mayor since 2017, has led the city through a period of rapid expansion that added more than 20,000 residents.

The announcement didn't say why Kling has decided to step back, and instead highlighted some of the achievements Nampa has seen in the past 8 years, including substantial economic development that created thousands of jobs.

Kling says that her administration emphasized community engagement through regular town hall meetings, which helps maintain transparent communication between the city and its residents.

Additionally, public safety initiatives implemented under Kling's leadership led to a 28% reduction in crime, according to the announcement.

"I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together as a community," Kling said in a statement. "It has been an honor to serve the people of Nampa."