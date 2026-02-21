Representative Simpson calls for full release of Epstein files while protecting victims

NAMPA, Idaho — U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson is calling for the complete release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, with protections only for victims who wish to remain anonymous.

"I think that we ought to release everything in the Epstein files that can be released," Rep. Simpson said. "Without disclosing the names of the victims who don't want their names disclosed."

WATCH: Rep. Simpson discusses Epstein files release

U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson discusses the Epstein Files

Rep. Simpson believes perpetrators and co-conspirators should be made public while still protecting victims' identities, something the Department of Justice has struggled with.

"I don't think we should try to protect anybody that participated in this," Rep. Simpson said.

The Clintons are set to testify next week and will serve as a key moment in the probe as demands for accountability continue.

