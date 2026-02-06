Professional skijoring makes first-ever Idaho stop in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — High-speed action took over the Ford Idaho Center this weekend as Idaho hosted a professional skijoring competition for the first time.

If you’ve never heard of skijoring, it’s hard to miss once you see it. The sport features a horse and rider pulling a skier through a fast-paced course filled with slalom poles, jumps, and rings that skiers must grab while racing against the clock.

“There’s a lot of excitement,” said Gary Heath, senior director of operations for the Ford Idaho Center and Idaho Horse Park.

The sport requires precision and teamwork, with three athletes working as one — the horse, the rider, and the skier. A single misstep can mean the difference between winning and wiping out.

This weekend’s event marks the fourth stop out of six on a PRO SKIJOR tour across western states. This is the first time the tour has ever stopped in Idaho. Among the competitors is a local participant making their competitive debut.

“I grew up being pulled on anything possible behind a horse, so, first time competing for both of us,” said Heath.

The event is set up similarly to a rodeo, offering multiple classes for competitors of all skill levels. Divisions include Little Buckaroos, Amateur and Pro classes, and a unique Century Class — where the combined ages of the horse rider and skier total 100 years or more.

“My rider is Sherri Boardman. She's 70 going on 35, so if we add her, Fred, the horse is 18, and me, we're at 142 [years total],” Heath said.

Beyond the thrill of competition, skijoring also provides a way for horse riders and owners to stay sharp during the off-season, with prize money adding extra incentive.

PRO SKIJOR runs Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ford Idaho Center. Tickets are still available and can be purchased online or at the door.

