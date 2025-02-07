Power outages in Idaho leave hundreds without electricity due to weather

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Power outages have affected several areas in Idaho, including Garden Valley, Sweet, Ontario, and Nampa, due to weather-related issues early on February 7.

The outages began in the early hours of February 7, impacting hundreds of customers across different regions. According to the Idaho Power outage map, crews have been dispatched to address the issues, with estimated restoration times varying by location.

Near Garden Valley, east of Highway 55, 48 customers have been without power since 4:57 AM, with restoration expected by 7:00 AM. Near Sweet, west of Horseshoe Bend, 818 customers lost power at 4:34 AM, with an estimated restoration time of 8:00 AM. Ontario experienced an outage affecting 105 customers starting at 4:28 AM, with restoration expected by 6:30 AM. The cause in Ontario is currently unknown, though weather is a suspected factor. Nampa has seen 486 customers impacted since 3:11 AM, with crews on site and power expected to be restored by 6:30 AM.

As crews work to restore power, affected residents in the impacted areas are advised to stay informed of updates from local authorities and utility companies.

