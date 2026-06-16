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Police locate 76-year-old Nampa woman, ISP says

Idaho State Police - Patrol Car - ISP - Trooper 10
Keith Burrell / Idaho News 6
Idaho State Police - Patrol Car - ISP - Trooper 10
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NAMPA, Idaho — UPDATE:

Idaho State Police has issued an update that Williamson has been located.
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Police issued an endangered missing persons alert for a 76-year-old Nampa woman last seen in Boise at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Nampa Police Department, Williamson was last seen in the 10000 block of S. Federal Way, where she told someone that she was nearly out of gas.

It is believed she was trying to make her way back to Nampa, NPD said.

Anyone with information on her disappearance should contact Nampa Dispatch at 208-465-2257, using the case number N26-36179.

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