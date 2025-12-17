Police investigating overnight drive-by shooting in Nampa, no injuries reported

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa police are investigating an overnight drive-by shooting reported in a residential area late Tuesday night.

According to the Nampa Police Department, dispatch received several reports of shots fired at 11:32 p.m. on Dec. 16 near Birch Lane and Idaho Center Boulevard.

Officers responding to the scene found several shell casings in the roadway and confirmed that bullets struck two occupied apartments. Police contacted residents in the area and reported that no one was injured.

Investigators say the suspect or suspects fled the area before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Police are also urging anyone in the area with security or surveillance footage from the time of the shooting to contact Nampa Police Dispatch at 208-465-2257, option 1.

