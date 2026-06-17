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Police arrest multiple suspects in connection to vandalism at Nampa Library

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Nampa Police
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NAMPA, Idaho — Three people were arrested and charged with felony vandalism after a graffiti incident at the Nampa Library parking garage, according to the Nampa Police Department.

Police said the group was seen at the parking garage on the evening of June 15 and spray-painted a security camera and several other areas of the garage. Officers said the graffiti included anti-police messages and other profanity.

Police said they contacted three members of the group in a stairwell at the garage and arrested them. The investigation remains ongoing.

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