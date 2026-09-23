Plea delayed for former Ridgevue teacher accused of sexual battery

NAMPA, Idaho — A former Ridgevue High School teacher accused of sexual battery did not enter a plea on Wednesday after his defense asked for more time to review a plea offer from prosecutors

Troy Wayne McFadden faces two felony counts of sexual battery against a minor involving a student who was between 16 and 17 at the time of the alleged offenses.

McFadden's defense told the court Wednesday that the state's offer came in Tuesday night and asked for two more weeks to review it.

The judge set McFadden's next hearing for Oct. 21 at 8:30 a.m.

The judge said that if McFadden is not prepared to enter a plea by then, the court is prepared to enter a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

McFadden remains held on $500,000 bond.

He was arrested in June following an investigation by Nampa police. Vallivue School District previously said McFadden is no longer employed by the district and his contract was not renewed for the upcoming school year.

READ MORE | Former Ridgevue teacher waives preliminary hearing in student sexual battery case

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