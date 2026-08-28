Former Ridgevue teacher waives preliminary hearing in student sexual battery case

NAMPA, Idaho — A former Ridgevue High School teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student has waived his right to a preliminary hearing, sending the case directly to district court.

Troy McFadden appeared by Zoom Friday and waived the hearing. The decision is not a guilty plea or an admission of the allegations. It means prosecutors will not have to present evidence to establish probable cause before the two-felony case advances.

WATCH | Former Ridgevue teacher waives preliminary hearing as newly obtained emails reveal the timeline before his arrest

Former Ridgevue teacher waives hearing in student sexual battery case

McFadden is charged with two counts of sexual battery of a minor child 16 or 17 years of age.

One count alleges McFadden kissed the student with the intent to gratify sexual desire. The second alleges he solicited the student to participate in a sexual act.

The probable-cause affidavit alleges McFadden exchanged extensive romantic messages with the student, met her outside school hours and directed her to keep their relationship secret. The affidavit also alleges he gave the student gifts and kissed her during a late-night meeting near her home.

Newly obtained Vallivue School District emails provide additional details about what happened before McFadden’s June 11 arrest.

A June 9 letter included in the district’s public-records response says McFadden’s rolling contract would automatically terminate at the end of the school year.

On June 10, Ridgevue’s school resource officer emailed building administrators that detectives planned to make a probable-cause arrest the following day and requested reports from them as soon as possible.

The probable-cause affidavit separately describes two voluntary written statements from students in McFadden’s criminal justice class. Those statements were dated April 23 and April 24 and were given to Ridgevue administrators, according to the affidavit.

In an email sent June 16, Ridgevue Assistant Principal Kira Skroh said the students completed the statements and turned them into the school’s main office. Skroh said a front-office employee later gave the statements to her and that she contacted Principal Robert Gwyn as soon as possible.

The June 16 email describes how administrators received and handled the statements, but it does not say the statements were submitted in June or describe them as additional statements.

According to the affidavit, the investigation began after a parent contacted Nampa police on May 26 and reported seeing McFadden with the student at a Sonic restaurant the previous night.

McFadden is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

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