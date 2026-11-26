NAMPA, Idaho — While many families spent Thanksgiving gathering around the dinner table, cats at Pet Haven Cat Adoption Center got a holiday meal of their own.

The shelter welcomed volunteers on Thanksgiving Day to help prepare special meals for the cats, including wet food, gravy and catnip. The holiday gathering comes just weeks after Pet Haven officially opened its new facility in Nampa.

Pet Haven celebrates first weeks in new Nampa shelter with Thanksgiving meal for cats

Pet Haven celebrates Thanksgiving in new Nampa shelter, looks ahead to expanding services

“We're officially celebrating almost two weeks of being open,” said Brittany Sundell, executive director of Pet Haven Cat Adoption Center. “We had our big grand opening on the 14th. We had about 150 people come through.”

Since opening, Sundell says the shelter has already seen more visitors and more cats finding homes.

The new facility includes eight free-roaming cat adoption rooms, each designed to accommodate about five cats. The rooms give cats more space to move around instead of spending all their time in kennels.

Pet Haven also has additional kennel space for cats that need to be separated from others, along with designated isolation rooms for animals that are sick or need extra care.

“We're very excited about that, and even more importantly, we now have isolation rooms in the back. So, if anyone comes in with an upper respiratory infection or needs to be separated, we now have designated space to keep everyone happy and healthy,” Sundell said.

The additional space comes as Canyon County continues to face challenges with cat overpopulation and limited shelter resources.

Pet Haven has been helping cats find homes since 1972. Sundell says the new facility is the first to match the scope of the organization's work and its ability to serve more animals.

But adoption is only part of the solution.

“The real root of the problem is overpopulation, and that includes spay-neuter. So, our focus right now is shifting from the adoption part, where we feel really confident on, and moving more into the spay-neuter side," Sundell said.

The organization is now fundraising to finish its spay and neuter clinic. The goal is to expand its services and help address the issue of overpopulation before more cats need shelter.

About a dozen volunteers also helped deep-clean the new building and prepare the Thanksgiving meals for the cats.

Sundell says the organization hopes to continue growing its community outreach, education and public programs.

“This is just the start of a very long journey for us, and so we're kind of excited to see where it goes and see what we can do,” she said.

For more information about Pet Haven, including hours of operation, adoption opportunities and ways to support the shelter, visit pethavencats.org.

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