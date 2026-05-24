One man hospitalized in I-84 crash that shut down westbound lanes in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — An injury crash on I-84 in Nampa closed westbound lanes for an hour and a half on Sunday morning.

The crash occurred at 5:48 a.m. at the westbound off-ramp at the Karcher Road exit.

According to the Idaho State Police, a Mazda 5 was traveling westbound on I-84 when it collided with a Volvo Truck-Tractor and a Great Dane Trailer.

The driver of the Mazda was transported to the hospital by ground ambulance. He was identified by police as a 23-year-old male from Ontario.

The Volvo was driven by a 54-year-old male from Beaverton, Oregon. He was not transported.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, ISP said.

Westbound lanes on I-84 were closed for an hour and a half as crews worked to clear the scene.

The Nampa Police Department, Nampa Fire Department and Canyon County Paramedics assisted in the response.

The incident is under investigation by ISP.

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