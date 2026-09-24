New Nampa traffic patterns start today

NAMPA, Idaho — Today's the day Nampa commuters will experience a new traffic pattern.
Two-way traffic is now in effect on 11th Avenue S between 2nd and 3rd Street S.
Some tips for the road include knowing the right lane on 2nd St S at 11th Ave S is for right turns only.
That means no more right turns from the center lane.
One-way roads on 2nd and 3rd Street S, along with 12th Avenue S remain.
As for the 11th S Avenue parking garage, right in and right out is the only way.
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