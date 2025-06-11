New DNA and ballistic evidence leads to arrest in decade-old Nampa murder case

NAMPA, Idaho — A 54-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in a 2015 Nampa homicide case that went cold for nearly a decade before recent forensic breakthroughs led to his arrest.

Mark Neal made his first court appearance Wednesday in connection with the murder of Akrian Evans, who was found shot in the head inside his RV off Garrity Boulevard in Nampa in 2015.

"Due to advancements in DNA and ballistics technology, it got us to the point where it allowed us to make an arrest in this case," Nampa Detective Steven Ament said.

Court documents reveal that the 2015 autopsy recovered a bullet from Evans' skull. During the initial investigation, police found a Smith & Wesson revolver at Neal's home just weeks after the crime, but the gun was too damaged to test at that time, causing the case to go cold.

The breakthrough came in December 2023 when Detective Ament contacted forensic experts to determine if technological improvements could help solve the case. In February 2024, the Idaho State Lab confirmed that the bullet recovered from Evans' head matched the revolver found in Neal's home.

Investigators also found a camouflage hat at the crime scene that they believe belonged to the victim. DNA analysis revealed four sources on the hat, including both Evans and Neal.

Court records further indicate that Neal's phone was in the vicinity of Evans' home shortly after the murder.

Neal was already serving time after pleading guilty to drug-related charges earlier this year. He appeared in court Wednesday afternoon via Zoom and remains in custody. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 24.

