Nampa Police arrest suspect in 2015 cold case homicide

NAMPA, Idaho — Police have arrested a 54-year-old man in connection with a homicide that occurred 10 years ago in Nampa.

Mark Adrian Neal of Nampa was charged with first-degree murder in the 2015 death of Akrian G. Evans on Tuesday, according to the Nampa Police Department.

Evans was killed on March 14, 2015, in the 4000 block of Garrity Boulevard in Nampa. The department says that advancements in DNA and ballistics testing over the last decade led to new evidence that assisted in the investigation.

When the murder charge was filed, Neal was already serving three years at the Canyon County Jail for possession of a controlled substance. Police say additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

"This arrest demonstrates our unwavering commitment to seeking justice, no matter how much time has passed," said Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff. "Our thoughts are with the victim's family, and we hope this development brings them some measure of closure. I am incredibly proud of the persistent work of all the investigators involved in this case."

The department says they have notified Evans' family about the arrest. No additional details were released about what led to the breakthrough in the case or the circumstances surrounding Evans' death.

