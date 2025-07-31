Nampa teen author featured in Lakeview Park's StoryWalk

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa teen author's book about inclusion and friendship is now featured in Lakeview Park's StoryWalk, marking the first time a local author has been showcased in the community reading installation.

BrekLynn Pancheri, a Skyview High School graduate, wrote "Darla & Belle Becoming Best Friends" when she was just 17 years old. The book is now on display for August at the Nampa park's StoryWalk.

"Growing up, my best friend had special needs," Pancheri said. "And so firsthand, I saw just how draining it is for her and just all of the students, and I love them all."

Watch author BrekLynn Pancheri talk about the inspiration for her book:

Even before writing her book, Pancheri founded her own nonprofit called Special Steps, which focuses on inclusion for children with special needs.

"We do free dance camps every month for children with special needs," Pancheri said.

Being crowned Miss Idaho's Teen in 2024 gave Pancheri a platform to raise more awareness and advocate for inclusion for those with special needs. She visits Nampa classrooms to read to students.

"I knew that I needed to be able to get my message out to the next generation of kids and help them teach what inclusion is about and how important it is and how you can just be kind to everyone no matter what," Pancheri said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.