StoryWalk in Nampa's Lakeview Park: a place to get in steps while reading a book

NAMPA, Idaho — Lakeview Park in Nampa features a half-mile StoryWalk. A collaboration between the mayor's office, library, and parks & recreation, a new book is available to read through the park every month.



Nampa StoryWalk improves access to library assets acting as a gateway to the Nampa Public library.

The library sends a selection of books to the mayor's office for a choice to be made.

Three books are ordered. Two are separated and laminated for the StoryWalk and one is made available to check out in the library.

"You can come and walk, enjoy the park, but also read and I just love the concept," says Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling about the StoryWalk in Lakeview Park.

Opened in 2020 as part of 2C Kids Week, the Nampa StoryWalk improves access to library assets acting as a gateway to the Nampa Public Library. A collaboration between the mayor's office, parks and rec, and the library, librarians work a year in advance on book selections.

"We send theme options to the mayor. From there she selects the themes, from there we pick 6 books," explained library Barbra Hendricks.

"...and then they send them of to our office. And then we look at them and give thought to them," added Mayor Kling.

This month's theme? National Pet Month! The half-mile StoryWalk features the story of a boundary-pushing puppy on her best day ever. Three books are then ordered. Two, to be sliced, laminated, and posted through the StoryWalk, and the third to be available in the library to check out.

The library told me that the best part of the process is installing the new book. Not only do they get to see and talk to the parents of children. "There's a lot of wildlife out there, it's fantastic! We've seen these amazing black birds with red beaks and of course, all kinds of ducks It's fun for us, too, we really enjoy that," concluded Hendricks.

