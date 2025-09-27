Nampa students earn paychecks fixing classmates' devices through school apprenticeship program

NAMPA, Idaho — Students in the Nampa School District are earning paychecks while learning valuable technology skills through a unique apprenticeship program that puts device repair directly in their hands.

The district's help desk program trains select middle and high school students to troubleshoot technology issues, create work orders, and swap out broken devices for their classmates.

The initiative ensures students can keep up with assignments while gaining real-world work experience.

"Although we have been doing some sort of student support of devices prior, we have had this program as it is for five years," said Laurie Nutting, help desk supervisor for the Nampa School District.

The program began before COVID-19 but proved especially valuable during the pandemic when technology became essential for learning.

Students chosen for the selective program staff help desks on their own campuses, working with fellow students to resolve technical issues quickly.

"The ticket has a number, which is connected to an electronic ticket, basically. And that will give us more detailed information. And then we usually look over the device, too, and it'll tell us what's wrong and what steps we need to take to repair it," said Karleigh Wissell, a junior at Skyview High School.

Only a few students per class period are selected based on their responsibility and interest in technology. With more than 8,000 student devices across the district, the program keeps computers functioning while teaching professional skills students can use after graduation.

"Well, it helps build experience for job applications for the future, which is also a really nice bonus of this job. Because a lot of jobs these days want experience, which shows that you have knowledge. And this is a great job for that," said Max Weyerman, a junior at Columbia High School.

The apprentice program includes paid positions and opportunities to work with district staff during summer break.

"Over the summer, the first summer we [cleaned] the elementary school's iPads because they're gross. Sorry, elementary schoolers," said Tiernan Hamilton, a senior at Columbia High School.

Nutting said the program's greatest benefit extends beyond technical training, helping students develop interpersonal skills and grow outside their comfort zones.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.