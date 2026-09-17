Nampa spa’s ramp fixed days after Idaho News 6 visit as downtown construction nears completion

NAMPA, Idaho — Days after Idaho News 6 visited Thalassa Beauty Spa to report on customer access concerns, owner Rachel Sauer says contractors returned to fix the ramp and make it ADA compliant.

The repair followed a July visit by Nampa Neighborhood Reporter Keith Burrell, when Sauer showed him the uneven curb customers had to navigate to reach her business near 11th Avenue and Third Street.

“I talked to you and I was like, OK, like we need to get moving on this because this is not great for my business,” Sauer said.

On a return visit, Sauer said communication from the city also improved after she brought her concerns to Idaho News 6.

WATCH: Nampa Neighborhood Reporter Keith Burrell returns to a downtown Nampa spa where a ramp was fixed days after his first visit

Nampa spa ramp fixed days after Idaho News 6 visit

The city says work to convert 11th Avenue back to two-way traffic, along with its ADA improvements, remains on track to finish by the end of September. Construction began in April.

For Sauer, some of the disruption outside her storefront has already eased.

“I'm just glad that the heavy machinery is out of here and the noise isn't so crazy,” she said.

Questions remain about another part of her entrance.

“They removed my step. So I'm assuming I'm either gonna have to continue my rail all the way across or get them to put a concrete step in. I don't know,” Sauer said.

Nampa Downtown Nampa businesses forced to adapt as two-way road construction continues Keith Burrell

Although the wider sidewalks mean losing some customer parking spaces outside her business, Sauer appreciates the upgrades.

Her experience also left her with advice for other business owners dealing with construction: keep raising concerns with the people responsible for the project.

“I would say don't be afraid to speak up, um, contact the city, contact whoever is in charge of the project because if you keep bugging them they're actually gonna move quicker or at least talk to you like have better communication with everything,” Sauer said.

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