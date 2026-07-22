Downtown Nampa businesses forced to adapt as two-way road construction continues

NAMPA, Idaho — Downtown Nampa businesses are continuing to navigate construction as the city converts one-way roads back to two-way traffic.

Rachel Sauer, owner of Thalassa Beauty Spa, says she was told to expect general construction noise and dust. Instead, crews tore up the street outside her business near 11th Avenue and Third Street.

The work has shaken the building during appointments.

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“Our regular clients are amazing. They’re so supportive even when they’re getting 4D-experience pedicures when the whole room’s shaking,” Sauer said.

Sauer says her revenue is down 25 percent. She also says a missing section of ramp between the main parking lot and entrance has prevented clients who use wheelchairs from getting inside.

WATCH Downtown Nampa businesses navigate two-way road construction

Downtown Nampa businesses feel impacts of two-way road conversion

Sauer believes returning the roads to two-way traffic will ultimately be worthwhile after seeing crashes and close calls at the intersection.

Nampa Transportation Director Crystal Craig says crews are addressing more than traffic patterns. The project includes improvements to ADA ramps, sidewalks, the roadway and underground infrastructure.

“We’re trying to do a one dig policy where we’re fixing everything at once,” Craig said.

When the spa’s main entrance was blocked completely for one day, clients had to enter through the back and walk through the laundry room.

“It’s almost like you don’t really want to know how the sausage is made,” Sauer said.

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Old Country Sausage, which was also affected by the project this spring, invited Idaho News 6 back after customers rallied around the shop during construction.

Owner Dmitry says that support brought people through the doors while construction blocked the entrance. Now that the cones have moved away from the storefront, the business has experienced another slowdown.

The city says the project remains on track to enter its third and final phase, with completion expected by the end of September. Roads will be reduced to one lane during upcoming paving work.

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