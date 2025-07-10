NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa is exploring the transfer of the Ford Idaho Center to the College of Western Idaho (CWI) through a property conveyance, a move that would add nearly 100 acres to the college's neighboring campus.

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling and CWI President Gordon Jones confirmed the potential transfer is being evaluated, with both parties working through the complex details of the arrangement.

WATCH Mayor Debbie Kling and CWI President Gordon Jones discuss more details of a possible Idaho Center ownership transfer

Finer details of possible transfer of Idaho Center ownership

"This is very complex. This is not simple... Complex in the sense that it's not every day you are conveying a venue or property like this," Jones said.

Nampa has owned the Ford Idaho Center for nearly 30 years. Under Idaho state law, transfer of property between public organizations is permitted when the city council "deems it to be in the public interest" and the property "is underutilized."

When asked how the venue would be better utilized under CWI's ownership, Mayor Kling explained the educational potential.

"Some would say, hey, it's greatly utilized. But we can maximize the utilization to benefit students in the College of Western Idaho with the conveyance that we're talking about," Kling said.

The College of Western Idaho sees significant educational opportunities in acquiring the facility and its surrounding properties.

"When this came up, it was natural for us to be thinking about, all right, what's possible? And that's where I would just think about these new programs that could be around utilizing these venues. It could be around the facilities," Jones said.

If ownership is transfered to the college, CWI would add almost 100 acres of property directly next door to the main Nampa campus.

Some community members have expressed concerns about CWI potentially selling the property shortly after acquisition. Both parties addressed this issue directly, confirming safeguards are being built into the agreement.

"CWI is not allowed to sell the facility. At all. If they do, it comes back to us. It reverts back to the city," Kling said.

Jones echoed this commitment: "We were very comfortable and we have agreed that in the event this ever was to be not in CWI's vision or opportunities, or if we were not a good steward of it and we concluded that's just not possible, that it would be something that the city would revert to and their choice on that."

The city, CWI, and Ford Idaho Center will host a town hall on July 15 from 4-6 p.m. at the Idaho Center's horse corral where residents can hear more from Mayor Kling and President Jones and ask questions about the potential transfer.