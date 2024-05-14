Nampa School District updates calendar with 4-day student contact week changes

NAMPA, Idaho — On April 16, 2024, the Nampa School District board voted to switch students to a 4-day school week for the 2024-2025 school year. Now, NSD has released an updated school calendar with the 4-day week implemented.

The update to the calendar clarifies that there will be no classes for students on Fridays, though some exceptions may be possible.

NSD also confirms that there are currently no other decisions regarding the 2024-2025 school year calendar that have been made at this time. Updates may be added as the school year approaches. More information on the schedule changes is available on the Nampa School District website.