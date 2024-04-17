NSD board votes 3-2, Nampa Schools going to 4-day school week from 2024-25 school year

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa School District board of trustees votes 3-2 on Tuesday to move to a four-day student contact week from the 2024-25 school year.



The Nampa School District will move to a four-day school from the 2024-25 school year.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"Motion passes 3-2..."

And just like that, after four hours of discussion, the Nampa School District will move to a four-day school from the 2024-25 school year. The Nampa School District board of trustees heard from the superintendent, deputy superintendent, and president of the Nampa Education Association on the pros and cons of a four-day school week.

A primary concern of the trustees surrounded too many changes too fast after a change to the trimester schedule next year and the closure of some schools earlier this year.

The district's goal is to keep the take-home pay for classified staffers the same with no economic loss to employees.

The district has plans to further partner with the Boys & Girls Club, YMCA, and Harward Rec Center to provide Friday care for families.