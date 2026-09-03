Two-week Nampa road closure stretches to six months after contractors quit

NAMPA, Idaho — A road closure at the intersection of Locust Lane and Highway 45 in Nampa has stretched six months after contractors unexpectedly quit the project, leaving nearby residents frustrated and scrambling for alternate routes.

The intersection was only supposed to be closed for two weeks. Construction halted on June 2 of this year and has never resumed, blocking easy access to a gated neighborhood along the corridor.

The project aims to add a stoplight at the busy intersection.

Watch to hear from neighbors impacted by the construction —

Extended Road Closure in South Nampa continues to Frustrate Neighbors

Shannon Correia commutes to the neighborhood to work as an in-home nurse and said the closure has added significant time and stress to her day.

"You have to go 5 miles this way or back around 3 miles that way," Correia said.

Correia said she also worries about increased traffic on residential streets and limited access to the gated community.

"It's hard commuting from home to here and going to drop off your kids and go get your kids," Correia said.

Many neighbors shared their frustrations about how long the closure has lasted. Some said delivery drivers toss food and packages over the subdivision's gate because they cannot find an entrance.

As of Wednesday, some short-term repairs were underway. John Tomlinson, communications manager with ITD, said crews were addressing one of the most common complaints from residents.

"They're out there fixing the bump — that's the biggest complaint we're getting is the bump on the highway," Tomlinson said.

Norma James

ITD is now working to find a new contractor to complete the original project. The state agency said it must follow strict guidelines before moving forward to ensure Idaho taxpayers do not pay for the same work twice.

ITD does not have a completion date set for the project.

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