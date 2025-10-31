Nampa Police use documentary made with the help of inmates to educate about impaired driving

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police are taking a new approach to tackling impaired driving through a documentary inspired by the real experiences of officers, victims, and inmates.

The film was created in partnership with the Idaho Department of Correction, enlisting help from inmates to edit the documentary under the guidance of Mario Hernandez, operations director for Learning How 2 Live.

"I always tell people that the best way to get better is by giving back and being of service to the community. When you're of service, you feel different. And when you feel different, you act different. And I've noticed a big change in a lot of people since we started that project," Hernandez said.

The documentary tells the story of three families affected by impaired driving, including the case of Henry Chouinard. The 18-year-old was killed in a crash involving a drunk driver. His parents are now honoring his memory with a scholarship for future farmers.

Chris Krasja, supervisor at the Nampa Integrated Command Center, says Chouinard's case still weighs heavily on the officer who responded to the scene.

"That was Henry's crash. That's the 18-year-old who was killed by the drunk driver. And that was exactly his words. And he was with Henry when he, when he passed. So that haunts him," Krasja said through tears.

For Krasja, the documentary also shows what the job is like for law enforcement – the part of the story the public rarely sees.

"And having done several, several, many, too many death notifications in my career, I wanted people to also understand that this is traumatic for all parties involved," Krasja said.

The idea for the documentary came after several people approached Krasja, suggesting she take her message to schools.

"It's going to benefit the community. It benefits the police department. And it certainly benefits those learning and healing as well," Krasja said.

The documentary is now ready to be shown in high schools and organizations across the Treasure Valley, giving officers a new tool to reach people before tragedy strikes.

If your school or organization is interested in a presentation of the documentary, contact Chris Krasja at (208) 468-5864 or by email at krajsac@cityofnampa.us .

