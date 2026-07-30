Nampa Police search for additional victims of accused child predator

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police are looking for additional victims of an alleged child predator.

David Poff, 55, was arrested in June for 10 counts of possession of child pornography. As the investigation went on, detectives learned of five additional alleged victims.

Poff was charged with additional crimes on July 28, including four counts of aggravated lewd conduct with a minor 12 or under and two counts of rape.

Nampa Police say this indicates there are more victims who have not been identified. Detectives say Poff often babysat children of neighbors and friends. They ask you to call them if your child has had contact with Poff. That number is 208-465-2257. Hit option one, then refer to case number N26-39734.

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