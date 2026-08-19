Nampa Police, ISP make 38 traffic stops in school zones as Vallivue schools return

NAMPA, Idaho — Students returned to Vallivue and Caldwell schools Wednesday, bringing reduced speed limits and increased police patrols back to school zones.

The first day began with the Warhawk Air Museum’s P-40 Warhawk roaring over Ridgevue High School to welcome the Ridgevue Warhawks back to class.

On the ground, Nampa Police officers and Idaho State Police troopers were watching for speeders and distracted drivers near local schools.

WATCH: Nampa Police and ISP emphasize school-zone enforcement on the first day of class

Nampa Police, ISP make 38 traffic stops near schools on first day

Nampa Police stopped four drivers around Birch Elementary within the first 10 minutes of the operation.

Five ISP troopers joined Nampa’s motorcycle patrols, helping officers cover school zones around East Canyon, Ridgevue and other Vallivue schools within Nampa.

Lieutenant Don Peck called the additional troopers a “force multiplier.”

Peck said ISP does not have school zones of its own but regularly helps local police departments with targeted enforcement. That relationship works both ways, with Nampa officers occasionally helping ISP conduct enforcement operations on Interstate 84.

“There are times that, to kind of return a favor, we’ll go help them on 84, on the freeway,” Peck said.

Across four Vallivue schools in Nampa, officers conducted 38 traffic stops during the first morning of classes. Those stops resulted in 18 speeding citations and two citations for driving while using a cellphone.

Peck said officers have discretion during many traffic stops, but drivers should not expect the same leniency when speeding around students.

“I’m the type that if I’m going to be pulling you over in a school zone, you’re going to get a citation,” Peck said.

A citation for speeding in a school zone costs more than $150.

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