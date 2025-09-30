Nampa police deploy new fixed-wing drone to enhance emergency response capabilities

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa police are expanding their crime-fighting capabilities with a new fixed-wing unmanned aircraft that provides aerial surveillance for emergency situations.

The drone recently made its debut at Thomas Rhett's concert at the Ford Idaho Center amphitheater, where it helped monitor the crowd from above. However, its primary function will be responding to 911 calls throughout the city.

WATCH | Nampa Police demonstrate the new drone's capabilities—

Nampa police deploy new drone technology for faster emergency response

"When we do start flying to calls with this drone, we're going to the way that we're going to operate it is the camera is going to stay straight out on the horizon, not looking down that we were not looking into people's backyards," Detective Brandon Feldman said.

Neighborhood Reporter Keith Burrell joined as officers demonstrated the aircraft's capabilities during a flight over Nampa, launching from police headquarters. Within minutes, the drone circled the Idaho News 6 station, providing clear aerial footage of the area.

Nampa Police Department

The new technology can reach emergency scenes faster than officers navigating through traffic and operates within a 30-mile radius. It will provide real-time information for various situations, including potential shootings, domestic violence calls, major crashes, and search and rescue missions involving missing children or elderly individuals.

"It's not a proactive tool. It's completely reactive to a 911 call. So someone's calling us for help and then we're sending the drone," Feldman said.

The aircraft will also support Nampa Fire crews by monitoring conditions during active emergencies.

"Like if they're working in active structure fire or something like that, and they need to see where hotspots are, we can put this overhead for them and communicate with them and share that information with them," Feldman said.

The fixed-wing drone is a rare technology, with only a handful of universities and government agencies nationwide operating similar equipment. It can remain airborne for up to three hours at a time.

With 11 officers trained to operate the aircraft, Nampa Police are exploring ways to share updates with the community. The department expects the drone to begin responding to calls within the next few weeks.

