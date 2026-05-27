Nampa Police arrest two men on murder charges in February 2024 shooting

NAMPA, Idaho — Two Nampa men have been arrested on first-degree murder charges in connection with a 2024 shooting that left one man dead and another injured, according to Nampa Police.

Elias Romeo Cervantes, 23, and Gustavo Sanchez Jr., 20, both of Nampa, were arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Both were booked into the Canyon County Jail.

The charges stem from a Feb. 10, 2024, shooting in Nampa that killed 21-year-old Fabion Delagarza. A second victim was injured but survived.

Investigators previously described the shooting as gang-related.

Court records show both men had prior involvement in the case before Wednesday’s arrests.

Cervantes was arrested in May 2024 on charges of accessory to first-degree murder and destruction of evidence. Those charges were dismissed about two weeks later at the request of prosecutors, according to court records.

Keith Burrell, KIVI

Sanchez was also arrested in May 2024 on charges of accessory to first-degree murder and destruction of evidence. Court records show those charges were dismissed several months afterward.

It is not clear why prosecutors dismissed the earlier charges in either case. Idaho News 6 is working to learn more.

“These arrests are the result of hard work, dedication, and relentless follow-up by the Nampa Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit,” Sgt. Brad Barnum said in a press release. “Our community is safer today because of this work and these arrests.”