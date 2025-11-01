Nampa PD: Knife-wielding teen seriously injured in police shooting after “violently attacking” mom

NAMPA, Idaho — A teenage boy is in serious condition after being shot by officers on Halloween night just east of downtown Nampa.

According to the Nampa Police Department, officers were called to the scene after receiving reports that a teen was "violently attacking his mother."

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in a park near 21st Avenue South and 2nd Street South.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a woman outside with visible injuries from the attack, and the teenage suspect went back into her nearby home. They say when officers went to the front door to make contact, the teen advanced toward them with a knife.

WATCH: Police on the scene following the shooting

Two officers fired their weapons and shot the teen.

Police say officers began immediate life-saving aid before the teen was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries to his abdomen and both arms.

His mother was also taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Department is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

