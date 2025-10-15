Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling delivers final State of the City address after 8 years

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling delivered her final State of the City address at the Ford Idaho Center, reflecting on eight years of leadership as she will not seek re-election.

"Today we recognize a leader who dared greatly, a leader who didn't seek comfort, a leader who led with grace, integrity and a steady hand," said Dale Reynolds, Nampa City Council president.

The emotional address saw Kling look back on nearly a decade of progress and change across the city.

"Eight years flies by… and I have loved serving," Kling said.

Kling highlighted improvements across several city departments, starting with public safety. She pointed to a 28% drop in crime and a growing police force from 117 officers in 2018 to 159 today. The fire department is also actively expanding to keep up with the city's rapid population growth.

"One minute of response time can make the difference between life and death. The fire district working with Nampa dispatch has actually continued to improve response times and save lives," Kling said.

Public works has been another major focus, with the city upgrading pedestrian crossings, rebuilding or widening 10 miles of roadway, and adding eight signals and eight roundabouts over the past 10 years. Kling says taxpayer support has helped the city reinvest in aging infrastructure, even as street funding remains a challenge.

At the Nampa Airport, 43 new private hangars have gone up, and a 20-year master plan is now complete. The city's water renewal facility finished a year ahead of schedule, keeping irrigation and environmental goals on track.

"I so greatly value the work we've done in the city, the employees we have and Nampa has a great community with a great future ahead," Kling said.

Kling also celebrated growth in economic opportunity. Amazon opened Idaho's first distribution center in Nampa in 2020, a project she says helped boost local jobs and incomes.

"For me, every decision that I made was with the thought in mind of what I was handing of to the next generation." Kling said.

Reynolds praised the outgoing mayor's legacy during the address.

"Mayor Kling, you will leave Nampa stronger, well positioned and more hopeful for the future," Reynolds said.

Nampa voters will choose the next mayor in the upcoming election on Nov. 4.

