Nampa man receives 18-year prison sentence for lewd conduct with a minor under 13 years old

NAMPA, Idaho — On April 8, 53-year-old Michael Shane Inglis of Nampa was sentenced in Canyon County Court to 18-years in prison, followed by life indeterminate, after being convicted of engaging in Aggravated Lewd Conduct with a Minor Child 12 years old or Younger, reports the Nampa Police Department.

The suspect is said to have known his victims.

An investigation into Inglis' crimes began after Nampa Police Officer Cole Lowe received a report regarding suspicious activity by the suspect. Through investigative efforts, officers uncovered evidence that ultimately led to Inglis' arrest.

Canyon County Judge Gabriel McCarthy delivered the sentence, during which the justice explained that the trauma caused by the suspect's actions would likely be permanent, adding that no apology, no matter how sincere, would ever diminish the suspect's crimes.

“We have zero tolerance for these acts in our community. We are proud of the teamwork of the NPD Crime Scene Investigators Unit, Digital Forensic Unit, Special Victim’s Unit, the initial Patrol Unit response, the work of the Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and the community members who reported Inglis’ conduct. This investigation highlights the detailed work from our officers and detectives throughout the entirety of the investigation, and the great working relationship with the Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office,” said Corporal J. Stark, Nampa Police Department Person’s Crimes. “We are committed to the safety and well-being of our community, especially those most vulnerable, like children, who can’t defend themselves.”

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