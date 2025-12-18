Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nampa man arrested for alleged possession of child pornography

Jessica Davis / KIVI
NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 16, and charged with seven counts of possessing child pornography.

The suspect, 40-year-old Nathan Carr, was taken into custody by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit with assistance from the Nampa Police Department and the Canyon County Prosecutor's Office.

"As Idahoans celebrate the holidays, we remain committed to protecting families and children from exploitation," said Attorney General of Idaho, Raúl Labrador.

Those who have information regarding child exploitation are urged to contact ICAC at 208-947-8700.

