Nampa man arrested, charged with arson for allegedly starting structure fire

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man has been charged with first-degree arson in connection with a residential structure fire that required the evacuation of neighboring properties and placed Central Elementary School under a "secure status" on Thursday.

According to a release from the Nampa Police Department, officers arriving on the scene witnessed 46-year-old Bryan Gene Connor standing on the roof of the residence as flames engulfed the second story. Police say that while atop the roof, Connor admitted to starting the fire.

Multiple neighboring residences were forced to evacuate.

No injuries were reported, but some residents have been displaced due to damage caused by the structure fire.

Connor was subsequently arrested and taken to the Nampa Police Department for questioning. Following the interview, he was booked into the Canyon County Jail and charged with first-degree arson and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say that during the arrest, they located what they suspect to be marijuana and methamphetamine on Connor's person.

“Entities working together to keep our community safe is what Nampa is all about,” said Kyle Ferrari, Nampa Police Corporal, to which he added, "don't do drugs."

The Nampa Police Department was assisted by the Nampa Fire District, Intermountain Gas, Idaho Power, and Central Elementary School staff.

