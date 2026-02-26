Residential structure fire extinguished in Nampa near Central Elementary School, investigation underway

NAMPA, Idaho — A residential structure fire in Nampa has been extinguished by fire crews. The structure fire prompted road closures and forced students at Central Elementary to remain indoors until the fire was extinguished.

Despite recess being indoors today, school operations are running as normal.

According to the Nampa Police Department, the fire was located in the 400 block of 15th Avenue S, across from Central Elementary School.

The public should avoid the area for the time being.

An officer with the Nampa Police Department said that one firefighter was treated for mild smoke inhalation. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Crime scene tape has been set up around the building, and investigators are currently on the scene.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

